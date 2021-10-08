9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.96. The stock had a trading volume of 403,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The company has a market capitalization of $935.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

