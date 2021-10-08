9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $362.01. 1,184,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,828,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.23 and a 200-day moving average of $350.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

