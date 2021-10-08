9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

