9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.80. 8,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,776. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

