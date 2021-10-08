97,930 Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group stock remained flat at $$35.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. The firm has a market cap of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.