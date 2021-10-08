A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.