Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Accolade stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
