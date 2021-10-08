Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

