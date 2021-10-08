Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

