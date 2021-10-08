Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCYY. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday.

Accor stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

