Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,418.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,247. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.43. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

