Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $901,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.88. 2,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

