Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,908,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 39,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 22,953.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 707,430 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.03. 117,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $451.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

