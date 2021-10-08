Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,519 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $77.59. 58,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,615. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

