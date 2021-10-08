Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $184.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $199.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

