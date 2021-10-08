Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.