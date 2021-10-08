Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 681 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. NWI Management LP bought a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McAfee by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCFE stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.59. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

