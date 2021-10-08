Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $72,000 in Barclays Return on Disability ETN (NYSEARCA:RODI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays Return on Disability ETN (NYSEARCA:RODI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA RODI opened at $123.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. Barclays Return on Disability ETN has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $136.33.

