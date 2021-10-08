Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 63.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $18.65 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

