Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

