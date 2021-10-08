Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,440 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,291,000 after acquiring an additional 881,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 830,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.