Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 10,161 Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.35% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $65.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

