Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

