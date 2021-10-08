Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

