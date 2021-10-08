Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,527 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

