Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 182,226 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

IPG opened at $37.72 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

