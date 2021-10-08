Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.