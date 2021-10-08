Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II Sells 4,550 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,726,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,673. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $475.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

