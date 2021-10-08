Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $67,372.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,237 shares of company stock worth $372,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Affinity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

