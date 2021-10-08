Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Short Interest Update

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Affymax stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Affymax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

