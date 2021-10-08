Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.62.

AC stock opened at C$23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.34.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

