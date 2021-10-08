Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $263.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.97 and its 200-day moving average is $283.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.