Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after buying an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

