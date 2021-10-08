Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 639,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.