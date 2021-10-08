Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 327,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,340. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

