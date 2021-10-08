Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of ALRM opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

