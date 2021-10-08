Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $253.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.10.

Albemarle stock opened at $222.30 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

