Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486,033 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

