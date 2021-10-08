Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $271.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average of $272.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $2,737,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 36.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 84,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

