Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.11.

BABA opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $424.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

