Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,414.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

