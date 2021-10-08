Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

