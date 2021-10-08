Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,783.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,465.09 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.