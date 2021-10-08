Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,797.12. 22,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,465.09 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,801.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

