Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $373,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.09 on Friday, reaching $2,792.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,465.09 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

