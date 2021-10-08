Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,794.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,506.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,465.45 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.