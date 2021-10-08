AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,946 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

