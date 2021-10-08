AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 22,085 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 307.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3,006.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 608.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

OLN opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

