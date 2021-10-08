AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

