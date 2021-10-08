AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,021 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

MODV stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

