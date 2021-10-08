AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 54,100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 76.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.72 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.